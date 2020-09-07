172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|ikeas-shopping-centres-arm-aims-to-open-its-first-us-mall-within-a-year-5808111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 05:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

IKEA's shopping centres arm aims to open its first US mall within a year

Ingka Centres over the weekend announced its first acquisition of US real estate, that of the 6X6 San Francisco city-centre mall that has stood vacant since its completion.

Reuters

IKEA's shopping centres business hopes to open the doors of its first mall in the United States within a year, in San Francisco, its managing director Gerard Groener told Reuters on Monday.

Ingka Centres, a division of Ingka Group, which owns most IKEA stores worldwide, said on Monday its total investment in the mall, counting acquisition and future redevelopment, would be $260 million.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Business #IKEA #United States #World News

