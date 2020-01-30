App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

IKEA closes all stores in China due to coronavirus outbreak

The decision to close all of its 30 stores follows an announcement from world's biggest furniture retailer on Wednesday that it was closing around half of its stores and shortening the opening hours.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Sweden's IKEA said on Thursday that it has temporarily closed all its stores in China because of the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The decision to close all of its 30 stores follows an announcement from world's biggest furniture retailer on Wednesday that it was closing around half of its stores and shortening the opening hours.

The total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in China has risen by 38 to 170 as of Wednesday, as the number of infected patients rose by more than 1,700.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 10:25 am

tags #China #coronavirus #IKEA #World News

