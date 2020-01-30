IKEA closes all stores in China due to coronavirus outbreak

The decision to close all of its 30 stores follows an announcement from world's biggest furniture retailer on Wednesday that it was closing around half of its stores and shortening the opening hours.
Sweden's IKEA said on Thursday that it has temporarily closed all its stores in China because of the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
The decision to close all of its 30 stores follows an announcement from world's biggest furniture retailer on Wednesday that it was closing around half of its stores and shortening the opening hours.The total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in China has risen by 38 to 170 as of Wednesday, as the number of infected patients rose by more than 1,700.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 10:25 am