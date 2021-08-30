MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

IFJ says it has logged evacuation applications from over 2,000 journalists

The IFJ said thousands Afghani media professionals have pleaded for evacuation, since they fear the "repercussions of their reporting".

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST
The IFJ expressed their concern for the safety of journalists in Afghanistan after two journalists died in a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. (Representative Image)

The IFJ expressed their concern for the safety of journalists in Afghanistan after two journalists died in a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. (Representative Image)

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on August 28 said it has recorded more than 2,000 applications from media workers for assistance with evacuation from Afghanistan.

"As the deadline looms for the US evacuation on August 31 and Taliban leaders' warnings to the US not to extend its stay, the IFJ and its affiliates have logged more than 2,000 requests for assistance from media workers trying to flee the country," the organisation said in a statement.

The IFJ said thousands of Afghani media professionals have pleaded for evacuation since they fear the "repercussions of their reporting".

The IFJ expressed their concern for the safety of journalists in Afghanistan after two journalists died in a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport.

The Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) has claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed more than 170 people.

Close

Related stories

IFJ general secretary, Anthony Bellanger, said: "The International Federation of Journalist (IFJ) expresses condolence to the family members of journalists Ali Reza Ahmadi and Zuhal Hamidi. The IFJ expresses grave concern to the security of both local and international journalists in Afghanistan at this critical juncture and is coordinating with partners and governments to do all it can to evacuate journalists most at risk."

The security situation in Afghanistan has been tense and volatile since the Taliban took control of the capital city Kabul on August 15. Chaos ensued at Kabul airport, with several trying to flee the country.

Reuters reported that US troops are in the last stages of evacuation from Kabul, before the August 31 deadline to withdraw all of its from Afghanistan.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #World News
first published: Aug 30, 2021 12:30 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.