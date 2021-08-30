IFJ says it has logged evacuation applications from over 2,000 journalists

The IFJ expressed their concern for the safety of journalists in Afghanistan after two journalists died in a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. (Representative Image)

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on August 28 said it has recorded more than 2,000 applications from media workers for assistance with evacuation from Afghanistan.

"As the deadline looms for the US evacuation on August 31 and Taliban leaders' warnings to the US not to extend its stay, the IFJ and its affiliates have logged more than 2,000 requests for assistance from media workers trying to flee the country," the organisation said in a statement.

The IFJ said thousands of Afghani media professionals have pleaded for evacuation since they fear the "repercussions of their reporting".

The IFJ expressed their concern for the safety of journalists in Afghanistan after two journalists died in a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport.

The Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) has claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed more than 170 people.

IFJ general secretary, Anthony Bellanger, said: "The International Federation of Journalist (IFJ) expresses condolence to the family members of journalists Ali Reza Ahmadi and Zuhal Hamidi. The IFJ expresses grave concern to the security of both local and international journalists in Afghanistan at this critical juncture and is coordinating with partners and governments to do all it can to evacuate journalists most at risk."

The security situation in Afghanistan has been tense and volatile since the Taliban took control of the capital city Kabul on August 15. Chaos ensued at Kabul airport, with several trying to flee the country.

Reuters reported that US troops are in the last stages of evacuation from Kabul, before the August 31 deadline to withdraw all of its from Afghanistan.