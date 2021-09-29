MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsWorld

If US had kept 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, war would result: White House

Psaki made the comment in seeking to clarify an apparent difference between President Joe Biden’s insistence that there was no split among his military advisers about the withdrawal and a top general’s statement that the U.S. military wanted to leave a contingent of troops in that country.

Reuters
September 29, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that the United States would be at war with the Taliban if Washington had maintained 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Psaki said if the United States had left U.S. troops in Afghanistan after Biden’s Aug. 31 pullout deadline, "We would be at war with the Taliban."
Tags: #Afghanistan #US #war #White House #World News
first published: Sep 29, 2021 07:55 am

