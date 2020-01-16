IEA says oil stocks, non-OPEC output to buffer market from shocks

"For now the risk of a major threat to oil supplies appears to have receded," the Paris-based IEA said in a monthly report.
Surging oil production from non-OPEC countries led by the United States and abundant global stocks mean the market can weather political shocks such as the U.S.-Iran standoff, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.
"For now the risk of a major threat to oil supplies appears to have receded," the Paris-based IEA said in a monthly report."Today's market, where non-OPEC production is rising strongly and OECD stocks are 9 million barrels above the five-year average, provides a solid base from which to react to any escalation in geopolitical tension," the IEA said.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 02:40 pm