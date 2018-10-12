App
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

IEA lowers its growth forecast in oil demand for 2018, 2019

The estimated growth in global demand has been reduced by 110,000 barrels per day for each of the two years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The International Energy Agency on Friday revised lower its growth forecast in global oil demand for 2018 and 2019, citing high prices, trade tensions and a less favorable economic outlook.

This growth is expected to be 1.3 million bpd this year, then 1.4 million bpd in 2019.
tags #IEA #markets #oil #OPEC #World News

