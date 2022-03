Representative image

The head of the International Energy Agency said on Friday he hoped oil-producing nations would step in to ease supply fears as the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through markets.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said at a press conference he was looking for "some good messages which could help to relieve the strain on the oil markets" after the next meeting of OPEC+, which is led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, on March 31.