English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    IEA details plan to release 120 million barrels of oil over 6 months to cool prices

    The release of stocks by the U.S.-allied members of the IEA, which is made up of 31 mostly industrialized countries but not Russia, would be their second coordinated release in a month and would be the fifth in the agency's history to confront oil market disruption.

    Reuters
    April 08, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday listed members' contributions to a 120-million-barrel release of crude and oil products from emergency stockpiles aimed at cooling global oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    The release of stocks by the U.S.-allied members of the IEA, which is made up of 31 mostly industrialized countries but not Russia, would be their second coordinated release in a month and would be the fifth in the agency's history to confront oil market disruption.

    It is the largest release from non-U.S. IEA countries on top of the biggest release by the United States.

    Global oil prices are headed for their second weekly drop with Brent falling about $10 to below $100 a barrel since the United States announced its largest ever oil reserve release in late March.

    Prices hit 14-year highs last month as Western sanctions on Russia disrupted crude and oil product exports from the world's number two crude exporter. [O/R]

    Close

    Related stories

    The commitments made by members reached 120 million barrels to be released over a six-month period, the IEA said.

    In addition to a 60 million barrels release from the United States, Japan, the second biggest contributor, said it would release a record 15 million barrels.

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters late on Thursday Russia's invasion of Ukraine was "unforgivable" and the release would help curb oil prices.

    "We must not forgive its invasion and war crimes. We will demonstrate our will with severe action," he said.

    Russia says its forces are conducting a "special operation" in Ukraine.

    Japan held about 470 million barrels of petroleum reserves at the end of January, equivalent to 236 days of domestic consumption, in state reserves, reserves held by refiners and a joint crude oil storage scheme with producing countries.

    New Zealand said it would contribute crude and diesel to the IEA release.

    "Our release is made up of around 184,000 barrels of crude oil held in Spain and close to 299,000 barrels of diesel held in the United Kingdom," New Zealand's minister of energy and resources, Megan Woods, said in a statement.

    "There has been a great deal of volatility in global oil markets since the invasion and this further action, coupled with the United States move to release 180 million barrels of oil over the next six months, will help to provide some certainty to the market," she said.

    Other major contributors include South Korea, Germany, France, Italy and Britain.

    Country Thousand barrels

    United States 60559

    Japan 15000

    South Korea 7230

    Germany 6480

    France 6047

    Italy 5000

    United Kingdom 4408

    Spain 4000

    Turkey 3060

    Poland 2298

    Australia 1608

    Netherlands 1600

    Greece 624

    Hungary 531

    New Zealand 483

    Ireland 451

    Finland 369

    Lithuania 180

    Estonia 74



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #IEA #oil #World News
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 09:09 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.