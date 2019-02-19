App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 10:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Iconic designer, Chanel's creative director Karl Largerfeld dies at 85

The German-born designer passed away in Paris after prolonged illness.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most influential names in the fashion world and the man credited with revamping Chanel as its creative director, has died at the age of 85.

The German-born designer passed away in Paris after prolonged illness, reported French magazine Closer.

The prolific fashion designer had given the Chanel's Paris haute couture show in January due to ill health. It was for the first time that he had missed the Chanel's show.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 05:36 pm

