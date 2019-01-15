App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICC acquits former Ivory Coast strongman Laurent Gbagbo

Head judge Cuno Tarfusser said the court in The Hague "grants the defence motions for acquittal for all charges for Mr Laurent Gbagbo" and his right-hand man, Charles Ble Goude.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Laurent Gbagbo
The International Criminal Court on Tuesday acquitted former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo of all charges of crimes against humanity over post-electoral violence in the West African nation, and ordered his immediate release.

Head judge Cuno Tarfusser said the court in The Hague "grants the defence motions for acquittal for all charges for Mr Laurent Gbagbo" and his right-hand man, Charles Ble Goude.
