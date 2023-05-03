 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Icahn Enterprises’ plunge just one of short-seller Hindenburg’s many big hits

Bloomberg
May 03, 2023 / 06:31 AM IST

Billionaire Carl Icahn’s company plummeted closed down 20%, marking another double-digit drop in a stock after an attack from Nathan Anderson’s firm. The one-day losses for Icahn Enterprises stand out among those seen for Hindenburg’s recent bets against the billionaire Gautam Adani’s business empire and Block Inc.

Icahn Enterprises LP’s steepest one-day plunge on record after Hindenburg Research disclosed a short call against the investment firm added to the list of big hits dealt by the short-seller that’s become a household name on Wall Street.

Billionaire Carl Icahn’s company plummeted closed down 20%, marking another double-digit drop in a stock after an attack from Nathan Anderson’s firm. The one-day losses for Icahn Enterprises stand out among those seen for Hindenburg’s recent bets against the billionaire Gautam Adani’s business empire and Block Inc.

Icahn rejected the claims made in Hindenburg’s report, saying in a statement that it was “solely to generate profits on Hindenburg’s short position.” “We stand by our public disclosures and we believe that IEP’s performance will speak for itself over the long term as it always has,” Icahn added.