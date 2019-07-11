App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 07:57 AM IST | Source: Reuters

IBM proposes changes to law shielding internet firms from user content liability

In a blog post on Wednesday, IBM called for a fresh look at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA 230), which exempts developers of online services from lawsuits stemming from user-posted content such as restaurant reviews or social media photos.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

International Business Machines Corp proposed changes to a 1996 law that protects internet companies from liabilities related to what users post on their platforms.

In a blog post on Wednesday, IBM called for a fresh look at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA 230), which exempts developers of online services from lawsuits stemming from user-posted content such as restaurant reviews or social media photos.

"We simply believe companies should also be held legally responsible to use reasonable, common-sense care when it comes to moderating online content," Ryan Hagemann, an IBM government and regulatory affairs technology policy executive said in the blog post.

Close

Silicon Valley has long opposed efforts to rewrite the decades-old Communications Decency Act, which has been credited with helping the rapid growth of internet companies over the past 20 years.

Some lawmakers and attorneys have argued that the statute, CDA 230, has been broadly interpreted to give companies too much leeway in avoiding responsibility for harmful content.

The law at present is an expansive liability shield for internet companies for actions that occur on their platforms, regardless of whether the platform turns a blind eye to illegal activity, Hagemann said.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 07:50 am

tags #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.