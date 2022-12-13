 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IBM partners with new Japanese chip maker, Rapidus, to make advanced chips

Reuters
Dec 13, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

The announcement comes as U.S.-China relations remain tense especially over chips, and Washington recently restricted Beijing's access to advanced semiconductor technology.

IBM Corp said on Tuesday it is partnering with Rapidus, a newly formed chip maker backed by the Japanese government, to help it manufacture the most advanced chips currently available.

Japan, which has long lost its lead on chip manufacturing, is now rushing to catch up and ensure its carmakers and information technology companies do not run short of the key component.

Last month Japan said it will invest an initial 70 billion yen ($500 million) in Rapidus, a venture led by tech firms including Sony Group Corp and NEC Corp.

While that is small in the world of chip manufacturing where plants can cost tens of billions of dollars to build, sources say more investments are on the way.

International Business Machines Corp's director of research, Dario Gil, said the two companies will work together to manufacture IBM's so-called 2-nanometer-node chips unveiled last year.