English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    IBM cuts 3,900 jobs, misses annual cash target

    Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters that the company was still "committed to hiring for client-facing research and development".

    Reuters
    January 26, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    IBM Corp on Wednesday announced 3,900 layoffs as part of some asset divestments and missed its annual cash target, dampening cheer around beating revenue expectations in the fourth quarter.

    Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters that the company was still "committed to hiring for client-facing research and development".

    The layoffs - related to the spinoff of its Kyndryl business and a part of AI unit Watson Health - will cause a $300 million charge in the January-March period, IBM said.

    Shares of the company fell 2% in extended trading, erasing earlier gains on the largely upbeat results. Analysts said news of the job cuts and free cash flow miss was behind the drop.