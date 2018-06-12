IAEA head welcomes outcome of US-North Korea summit

Yukiya Amano, the director general of IAEA also said that the UN's nuclear watchdog is "ready to undertake" verification activities in the DPRK.
The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog welcomed today the statement issued by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the end of their summit in Singapore.
"I welcome today's Joint Statement of President Trump of the United States and Chairman Kim of the DPRK at the Singapore Summit which includes the DPRK's commitment towards complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a statement."The IAEA stands ready to undertake any verification activities in the DPRK that it may be requested to conduct by the countries concerned," the statement adds.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 06:31 pm