IAEA head welcomes outcome of US-North Korea summit

US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sign documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going. (Photo: Reuters)

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog welcomed today the statement issued by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the end of their summit in Singapore.

"I welcome today's Joint Statement of President Trump of the United States and Chairman Kim of the DPRK at the Singapore Summit which includes the DPRK's commitment towards complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a statement.

"The IAEA stands ready to undertake any verification activities in the DPRK that it may be requested to conduct by the countries concerned," the statement adds.