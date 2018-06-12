App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

IAEA head welcomes outcome of US-North Korea summit

Yukiya Amano, the director general of IAEA also said that the UN's nuclear watchdog is "ready to undertake" verification activities in the DPRK.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sign documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going. (Photo: Reuters)
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sign documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going. (Photo: Reuters)

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog welcomed today the statement issued by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the end of their summit in Singapore.

"I welcome today's Joint Statement of President Trump of the United States and Chairman Kim of the DPRK at the Singapore Summit which includes the DPRK's commitment towards complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a statement.

"The IAEA stands ready to undertake any verification activities in the DPRK that it may be requested to conduct by the countries concerned," the statement adds.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 06:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.