Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

I wish him well: Donald Trump on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

"If he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, it's a very serious condition," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Washington, Apr 22 (AFP) US President Donald Trump wished North Korea's Kim Jong Un "well" but stopped short of directly commenting on the reclusive leader's health amid reports he underwent serious surgery. "I wish him well," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday, noting the "good relationship" he shares with the North Korean leader.

Also read: Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 08:43 am

tags #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #Politics #World News

