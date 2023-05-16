'I will vet all new hires': Elon Musk tells Tesla staff

The billionaire is expected to address Tesla shareholders on Tuesday at the automaker's annual meeting at its headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has told his company staff they cannot make any new hires unless he personally approves them, including contractors, according to a copy of the email seen by Reuters.

He tells company executives, in the email, to send him a list of hiring requests on a weekly basis, while also asking them to "think carefully" before submitting such requests.

"No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval", Musk said in the email on Monday.

In April, Tesla slumped to its lowest quarterly gross margin in two years, missing market estimates, as it slashed prices aggressively in the United States, China, and other markets to account for rising competition.

New chief at Twitter

Earlier last week, Musk named former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO as he looks to focus more attention towards running Tesla.

The EV automaker has not yet responded to this report as of publishing.