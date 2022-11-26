'I failed in bringing the powerful and corrupt under the law': Imran Khan's veiled jibe at Pakistan Army

Imran Khan on Saturday acknowledged that he failed to bring the powerful and corrupt under the law during his three-and-a-half years at the helm because key institutions like the National Accountability Bureau were not under his control, in a veiled jibe at the powerful military establishment.

Addressing a mega rally of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party here in this garrison city, which houses the headquarters of the powerful army, Khan said he had a close encounter with death and had seen bullets flying overhead during the attack on him.

This was his first in-person address to the party workers after the failed assassination bid on his life on November 3.

Khan, 70, is recovering from bullet wounds suffered during the gun attack on him.

Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, lamented that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other institutions were not under his control and received orders from behind from somewhere else, in a veiled reference to the military establishment.

“Because National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was under the control of the establishment and they [NAB] told me that all cases were ready but they were not receiving orders from the top”, Khan said.

“Establishment told me to focus on the economy and stop pursuing corruption cases…they did not consider corruption wrong. Those who had power did not consider corruption bad. They were not part of the conspiracy but they did not stop their [then opposition] conspiracy to come to power,” he explained. The former premier asserted that families like the Sharifs and Zardaris are responsible for weakening Pakistan’s institutions in a bid to protect their “looted wealth”. Pakistan’s military has always wielded great influence in the country’s politics and foreign policy. Since Pakistan was created 75 years ago, the Army has seized power three times and directly ruled the country for almost four decades. Khan said the nation stands at a “defining point” and “crossroads” with two paths before it – one path was one of blessings and greatness while the other path was of humiliation and destruction. He is leading the long march, demanding early general elections, months after he was ousted from power. Earlier, Khan was advised to wear a bulletproof jacket, should not exit the vehicle on the way to the rally’s venue and keep his movement secret. The former cricketer-turned-politician said on Friday that despite being injured he is determined to head to Rawalpindi for the sake of the nation. Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan. He has also criticised the Pakistan Army for not backing him when he was in trouble politically. The US has denied the allegations. He is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

PTI

