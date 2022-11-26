 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'I failed in bringing the powerful and corrupt under the law': Imran Khan's veiled jibe at Pakistan Army

PTI
Nov 26, 2022

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Imran Khan on Saturday acknowledged that he failed to bring the powerful and corrupt under the law during his three-and-a-half years at the helm because key institutions like the National Accountability Bureau were not under his control, in a veiled jibe at the powerful military establishment.

Addressing a mega rally of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party here in this garrison city, which houses the headquarters of the powerful army, Khan said he had a close encounter with death and had seen bullets flying overhead during the attack on him.

This was his first in-person address to the party workers after the failed assassination bid on his life on November 3.

Khan, 70, is recovering from bullet wounds suffered during the gun attack on him.

Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, lamented that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other institutions were not under his control and received orders from behind from somewhere else, in a veiled reference to the military establishment.

“Because National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was under the control of the establishment and they [NAB] told me that all cases were ready but they were not receiving orders from the top”, Khan said.