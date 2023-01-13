 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

'I didn't steal funds,' Sam Bankman-Fried says in unusual post-arrest blog post

Reuters
Jan 13, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan in December said Bankman-Fried stole billions of dollars from FTX customers to pay debts for his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research, purchase lavish real estate, and donate to U.S. political campaigns.

Sam Bankman-Fried said he did not steal money and blamed the collapse of his now-bankrupt FTX exchange on a broad crash in cryptocurrency markets, in a highly unusual blog post on Thursday, a month after his arrest on U.S. fraud charges.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan in December said Bankman-Fried stole billions of dollars from FTX customers to pay debts for his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research, purchase lavish real estate, and donate to U.S. political campaigns.

He has pleaded not guilty. The Substack blog post -- a rare public statement by a U.S. criminal defendant -- amounts to a preview of the defense case Bankman-Fried may present when his trial begins on Oct. 2.

"I didn't steal funds, and I certainly didn't stash billions away," Bankman-Fried wrote.

Defense lawyers typically advise clients to stay silent before trial because prosecutors may use their comments against them in court.

A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment.