Hyundai set to export Venue to Latin America, Africa

Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said it is gearing up to export its compact SUV Venue to various markets including Africa and Latin America.

The left hand drive (LHD) version of Venue is under development and is planned to be exported to the Gulf, Africa and Latin America, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The company, which expects bookings for the model to cross 1 lakh mark in the current year, is all set to ship out Venue to the South African market.

"A major shipment of 1,400 units will be exported to South Africa from Chennai Port in December," Hyundai Motor said.

The company is already exporting the SUV to Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius and Seychelles, it added.

"Venue has become customers' first choice in India and global markets. Launched in May 2019, the model has penned a new success story, registering over 90,000 bookings in the country," HMIL MD and CEO S S Kim said.