Hyundai Motor shareholders vote against Elliott dividend proposal

Hyundai Motor shareholders voted on Friday against Elliott Management's proposals for dividend payouts.Elliott Management had called for a hefty special dividend and a board shake-up at Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's No.2 family-run conglomerate, to address its "poor governance" and "excess cash".
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 07:44 am