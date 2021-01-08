MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Hyundai Motor says in early talks with Apple, shares surge 20%

"Apple and Hyundai are in discussions but they are at an early stage and nothing has been decided," Hyundai Motor said in a statement.

Reuters
January 08, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST
Source: AP

Source: AP

Hyundai Motor Co said in was in early stage discussions with Apple Inc after the Korea Economic Daily reported that the two were in talks to cooperate on electric cars and batteries, sending its shares surging some 20%.

"Apple and Hyundai are in discussions but they are at an early stage and nothing has been decided," Hyundai Motor said in a statement.

Apple declined to comment.

In December, Reuters reported that the Apple is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting as early as 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology.
Reuters
TAGS: #World News
first published: Jan 8, 2021 07:31 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.