 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Hyundai Motor Group to invest $50 billion in South Korea through 2025

Reuters
May 24, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

The South Korean auto group on Sunday announced its plans to invest more than $10 billion in the United States by 2025 to enhance collaboration with U.S. firms in advanced technology, which includes its $5.5 billion investment for new electric vehicle and battery facilities in Georgia.

Source: AP

Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it plans to invest 63 trillion won ($49.86 billion) in South Korea through 2025 to strengthen its competitiveness in different business fields, including electrification, robotics and urban air mobility, as well as autonomous driving technology.

The South Korean auto group on Sunday announced its plans to invest more than $10 billion in the United States by 2025 to enhance collaboration with U.S. firms in advanced technology, which includes its $5.5 billion investment for new electric vehicle and battery facilities in Georgia.

Reuters
TAGS: #Hyundai Motor #South Korea #World News
first published: May 24, 2022 09:57 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.