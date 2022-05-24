English
    Hyundai Motor Group to invest $50 billion in South Korea through 2025

    The South Korean auto group on Sunday announced its plans to invest more than $10 billion in the United States by 2025 to enhance collaboration with U.S. firms in advanced technology, which includes its $5.5 billion investment for new electric vehicle and battery facilities in Georgia.

    Reuters
    May 24, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
    Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it plans to invest 63 trillion won ($49.86 billion) in South Korea through 2025 to strengthen its competitiveness in different business fields, including electrification, robotics and urban air mobility, as well as autonomous driving technology.

    Reuters
    first published: May 24, 2022 09:57 am
