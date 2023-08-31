English
    Hyundai Motor Group to acquire 5% stake in Korea Zinc for $398 million

    Reuters
    August 31, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
    Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday that it would acquire a 5% stake in Korea Zinc for 527.2 billion won ($397.74 million).

    The stake purchase is part of the automobile group’s collaboration with the smelter to ensure a stable supply chain for electric vehicle batteries, Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement.

    first published: Aug 31, 2023 11:03 am

