    Hyundai Motor Group plans to invest $16.5 billion in South Korea EV business

    The South Korean auto group, which houses Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp, plans to annually build 1.44 million units of EVs in South Korea by 2030.

    Reuters
    May 18, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday it plans to invest a total of 21 trillion won ($16.54 billion) through 2030 for the expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) business in South Korea.

    The South Korean auto group, which houses Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp, plans to annually build 1.44 million units of EVs in South Korea by 2030.

    The 1.44 million units of EV production volume in South Korea would account for about 45% of a combined global EV production capacity of 3.23 million EV units in 2030, the auto group said in a statement.

    Last year, Hyundai Motor Group said it plans to invest $7.4 billion in the United States https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/hyundai-motor-invest-74-bln-us-by-2025-2021-05-13 by 2025 to produce EVs, upgrade production facilities and further its investment in smart mobility solutions - technology to improve different modes of transportation in cities.



    Reuters
    Tags: #Hyundai Motor Group #South Korea #World News
    first published: May 18, 2022 11:01 am
