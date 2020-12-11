PlusFinancial Times
Hyundai Motor Group chairman, units to buy Boston Dynamics from SoftBank for up to $828 million: Source

Chairman Euisun Chung will own a 20% stake in Boston Dynamics, while Hyundai Motor and its affiliates, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Glovis, will hold a combined 60% stake, two people said.

Reuters
Dec 11, 2020 / 12:25 PM IST
Hyundai Motor Group units and its chairman have agreed to buy an 80% stake in robot maker Boston Dynamics from SoftBank Group Corp for around 800 billion won to 900 billion won ($736 million-$828 million), one person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Both Hyundai Motor and SoftBank declined to comment.

first published: Dec 11, 2020 10:00 am

