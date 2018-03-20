App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 20, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Hyundai Motor cautious about self-driving cars after Uber accident

The accident involving the U.S. technology firm's car in Arizona marked the first fatality linked to an autonomous vehicle and a potential blow to the technology expected to transform transportation.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday it is cautious about developing autonomous vehicles because of safety concerns after an Uber self-driving car hit and killed a woman in the United States.

The accident involving the U.S. technology firm's car in Arizona marked the first fatality linked to an autonomous vehicle and a potential blow to the technology expected to transform transportation.

Yoon Sung-hoon, a director at Hyundai Motor, said safety concerns are a big factor in the development of autonomous cars, and as a result the South Korean automaker is "cautious about mass producing self-driving cars."

"When we evaluated other companies vehicles, they had more relaxed safety standards," he told reporters, adding that Hyundai is taking more time than rivals to develop autonomous technology to guarantee safety.

No one knows under what situation accidents will occur.

Hyundai, which has been slow in rolling out self-driving cars, has said it plans commercialise level 4 autonomous vehicles - which can operate without human input or oversight under select conditions - by 2021.

tags #Hyundai Motor #self-driving cars #Uber #World News

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC