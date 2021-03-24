English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Hyundai faces production disruption from April due to chip shortage: Report

A Hyundai spokesperson told Reuters the company was aware of the auto industry's rising concerns over chip supplies, and that it was closely monitoring the situation to take necessary measures and optimise production in line with the supply conditions.

Reuters
March 24, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST
Source: AP

Source: AP

A widespread chip shortage affecting automakers is expected to disrupt production at South Korea's Hyundai Motor from April, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

A Hyundai spokesperson told Reuters the company was aware of the auto industry's rising concerns over chip supplies, and that it was closely monitoring the situation to take necessary measures and optimise production in line with the supply conditions.

Hyundai shares were down 2.2% on Wednesday. The broader KOSPI was down 0.4%.

Hyundai had been able to avoid a hit from the shortage so far largely because it maintained a stockpile of chips unlike its global peers, Reuters reported last month.

The shortage has forced production cuts worldwide, including at Volkswagen and General Motors, prompting countries including Germany and the United States to ramp up efforts to resolve the situation.

Close

Hyundai had been adjusting production of its weaker-selling models such as the Sonata to save chips, a union official told Reuters in February.

The official said this month that production had not abated for popular models such as the Palisade, the new Tucson and the Genesis GV, but the automaker has stopped overtime and weekend production for less-popular models.
Reuters
TAGS: #Chip shortage #Hyundai #World News
first published: Mar 24, 2021 08:13 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.