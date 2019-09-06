App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 09:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hurricane Dorian leaves 30 dead, says Bahamas PM Hubert Minnis

The United Nations said 70,000 people in the Bahamas were in "immediate need" of aid.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen to 30 in the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told American network CNN on Thursday. Authorities had previously reported 20 dead, but have warned that the final figure is sure to be far higher.

Minnis has said that the storm caused "generational devastation."

The United Nations said 70,000 people in the Bahamas were in "immediate need" of aid.

Dorian, currently a Category 2 storm, was pounding the US states of North and South Carolina Thursday night with strong winds and driving rain, bringing dangerous storm surge.bahamas pm

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 09:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #world

