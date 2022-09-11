English
    Hundreds evacuated in west Indonesia after magnitude 6.1 earthquake

    Reuters
    September 11, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
    About 200 people evacuated to higher ground after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck islands in western Indonesia on Sunday, causing some property damage, the country’s disaster mitigation agency BNPB said.

    The quake in the Mentawai Islands west of Sumatra struck at a depth of 27 km (17 miles) and was followed by one of magnitude 5.3 in the same area, authorities said. There was no danger of tsunami.

    One person was injured in the head by falling wood, and a school and health centre were among properties slightly damaged, the disaster agency said.

    Mentawai resident Nurjuli Hasanah told Reuters the quake felt strong and shook her wooden house. ”Some of (the residents) are still in an evacuation shelter and some have gone back home, she said.

    Also on Sunday, east of the vast Indonesian archipelago, an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea, reportedly damaging property and spreading panic among residents.

    Indonesia straddles the ”Pacific Ring of Fire”, where different tectonic plates of the Earth’s crust meet and create frequent seismic activity.
    Tags: #earthquake #Indonesia
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 10:59 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.