Humility pays: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's statement termed as 'the most valuable apology of all time'

Shares of Tesla are surging after CEO Elon Musk apologised to Wall Street analysts over rude remarks during the company's previous conference call three months earlier.

Musk's remorse saw Tesla's share surging 8.5 percent on Wednesday, adding around $4.75 billion to the stock's value. The trend continued as the electric carmaker's stock closed up 16 percent on Thursday.

According to a report in CNBC, Musk opened the post-earnings conference call on Wednesday by apologising for his "boring, bonehead questions" remarks directed against the very analysts, when the company reported first-quarter results, three months ago.

"My apologies for not being polite on the prior call," Musk said citing lack of sleep and overwork for his rude behaviour.

Wall Street took notice of Musk's sudden change of heart as the stocks of the company continually surged in the next two days.

KeyBanc Capital Markets touted it "maybe the most valuable apology of all time."

In his note to clients on Wednesday, analyst Brad Erickson mentioned that the Tesla executive apologised multiple times for his rude behaviour during last quarter's call.

"TSLA's forward commentary was mostly better than feared, … and the CEO worked to restore some faith and credibility with investors that he can be a plus to the investment narrative, not a minus," concluded Erickson.

Three months earlier, Tesla's stock plunged after Musk called out "boring, bonehead questions" from analysts. But with his latest apology Musk might have reinstated some faith amongst his investors who perhaps noticed that his problematic behaviour may no longer be a problem going forward.