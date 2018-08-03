App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Humility pays: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's statement termed as 'the most valuable apology of all time'

"My apologies for not being polite on the prior call," Musk said citing lack of sleep and overwork for his rude behaviour.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of Tesla are surging after CEO Elon Musk apologised to Wall Street analysts over rude remarks during the company's previous conference call three months earlier.

Musk's remorse saw Tesla's share surging 8.5 percent on Wednesday, adding around $4.75 billion to the stock's value. The trend continued as the electric carmaker's stock closed up 16 percent on Thursday.

According to a report in CNBC, Musk opened the post-earnings conference call on Wednesday by apologising for his "boring, bonehead questions" remarks directed against the very analysts, when the company reported first-quarter results, three months ago.

"My apologies for not being polite on the prior call," Musk said citing lack of sleep and overwork for his rude behaviour.

related news

Wall Street took notice of Musk's sudden change of heart as the stocks of the company continually surged in the next two days.

KeyBanc Capital Markets touted it "maybe the most valuable apology of all time."

In his note to clients on Wednesday, analyst Brad Erickson mentioned that the Tesla executive apologised multiple times for his rude behaviour during last quarter's call.

"TSLA's forward commentary was mostly better than feared, … and the CEO worked to restore some faith and credibility with investors that he can be a plus to the investment narrative, not a minus," concluded Erickson.

Three months earlier, Tesla's stock plunged after Musk called out "boring, bonehead questions" from analysts. But with his latest apology Musk might have reinstated some faith amongst his investors who perhaps noticed that his problematic behaviour may no longer be a problem going forward.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 05:37 pm

tags #Business #Elon Musk #Tesla #Trending News

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.