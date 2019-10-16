App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Huawei's third-quarter revenue rises 24.4%: Report

Huawei is the world's biggest maker of telecom network equipment and the second-largest smartphone maker.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Third-quarter revenue for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the Chinese technology giant blacklisted by the US government, grew 24.4% from the same period a year earlier, according to the Global Times.

The state-backed newspaper also said Huawei shipped more than 185 million smartphones in the first three quarters of 2019, up 26% year-on-year.

The company said in August that while the impact of US trade restrictions will be less than initially feared, the curbs could push its smartphone unit's revenue lower by about $10 billion this year.

Close
Huawei is the world's biggest maker of telecom network equipment and the second-largest smartphone maker.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 12:16 pm

tags #Companies #Huawei #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.