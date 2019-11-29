App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Huawei to challenge FCC decision on government subsidy program: Report

Last week, the U.S. telecommunications regulator voted to propose requiring carriers to remove and replace equipment from Huawei from existing networks. The move could eliminate a key source of funding for Huawei's biggest U.S. business - telecoms equipment.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Huawei Technologies has decided to challenge a U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) decision barring U.S. rural carrier customers from tapping an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the Chinese company, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Huawei is expected to file a suit challenging the FCC decision next week in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is expected to make an announcement about the legal case at its Shenzhen headquarters next week, the report added.

related news

"We don't comment on speculation," Huawei spokesman in Shenzhen told Reuters.

To contest the FCC order, Huawei has 30 days from the day the telecommunications regulator voted on Nov. 22.

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #FCC #government #Huawei #World News

