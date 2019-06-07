App
HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Huawei to answer questions on 5G from British lawmakers on June 10

The U.S. has led allegations that Huawei's equipment can be used by Beijing for espionage operations, with Washington urging allies to bar the company from 5G networks.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
A senior Huawei official will face questions from British lawmakers next week amid an ongoing furore over the role it should play in next-generation 5G telecom networks, parliament said on Friday.

British officials have also raised concerns about security issues but said they can manage the risks and have seen no evidence of spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegations against it.

John Suffolk, Huawei Global Cyber Security and Privacy Officer, will appear in front of Britain's Science and Tech Committee on Monday to answer questions on the "possible security risks involved with 5G communications", parliament said.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 03:56 pm

tags #World News

