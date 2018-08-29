Huawei surpasses Apple in smartphone sales to become no. 2 globally

Moneycontrol News

As per a report by US-based research company Gartner Inc., on the smartphone market in the second quarter of 2018, Huawei for the first time has surpassed Apple to be at No. 2, taking Apple to the third spot.

The overall sales of smartphones grew by two percent in the second quarter of 2018 to reach 374 million units. Samsung continues to stay at No. 1 in the global smartphone market, despite facing stiff competition from Chinese manufacturers. Moreover, the Note 9 smartphone, will only strengthen its growth.

Anshul Gupta, Research Director at Gartner, said that Huawei’s smartphone sales have grown by 38.6 percent in the second quarter of 2018, as a result of introducing new features and expanding its smartphone portfolio.

Gupta added that with Huawei’s investment in various channels, brand building and positioning of Honor devices, the company’s key growth driver has helped in driving sales. Huawei has been shipping its Honor smartphones into 70 markets worldwide.

Apple’s performance stayed flat due to slow growth of its current-generation flagship iPhones. Xiaomi secured the No. 4 spot. Xiaomi is focusing on expanding its portfolio and adopting a unified retail model by integrating offline and online retail.

In the smartphone operating system (OS) market, Google’s Android has secured an 88 percent market share, as compared to 11.9 percent share for iOS.