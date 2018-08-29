App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei surpasses Apple in smartphone sales to become no. 2 globally

Huawei’s smartphone sales have grown by 38.6 percent in the second quarter of 2018, as a result of introducing new features and expanding its smartphone portfolio.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

As per a report by US-based research company Gartner Inc., on the smartphone market in the second quarter of 2018, Huawei for the first time has surpassed Apple to be at No. 2, taking Apple to the third spot.

The overall sales of smartphones grew by two percent in the second quarter of 2018 to reach 374 million units. Samsung continues to stay at No. 1 in the global smartphone market, despite facing stiff competition from Chinese manufacturers. Moreover, the Note 9 smartphone, will only strengthen its growth.

Anshul Gupta, Research Director at Gartner, said that Huawei’s smartphone sales have grown by 38.6 percent in the second quarter of 2018, as a result of introducing new features and expanding its smartphone portfolio.

related news

Gupta added that with Huawei’s investment in various channels, brand building and positioning of Honor devices, the company’s key growth driver has helped in driving sales. Huawei has been shipping its Honor smartphones into 70 markets worldwide.

Apple’s performance stayed flat due to slow growth of its current-generation flagship iPhones. Xiaomi secured the No. 4 spot. Xiaomi is focusing on expanding its portfolio and adopting a unified retail model by integrating offline and online retail.

In the smartphone operating system (OS) market, Google’s Android has secured an 88 percent market share, as compared to 11.9 percent share for iOS.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 05:33 pm

tags #Apple #Huawei #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.