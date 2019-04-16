Huawei secured 40 5G commercial contracts by end-March

Rotating Chairman Ken Hu was speaking at the firm's annual global analyst summit at its headquarters in Shenzhen in southern China.
China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had secured 40 commercial contracts to build and operate fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications infrastructure as at the end of March, up from a previously disclosed tally of more than 30.Rotating Chairman Ken Hu was speaking at the firm's annual global analyst summit at its headquarters in Shenzhen in southern China.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 08:36 am