Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 09:22 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Huawei says shipped over 95 million smartphones globally in first half

Huawei said its wearables posted growth of 147 percent during the period from a year ago, and it plans to add another 10,000 retail stores around the world before the end of 2018.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which overtook Apple Inc as the world's second-largest smartphone vendor in the June quarter, said on Friday it shipped more than 95 million smartphones globally in the first six months.

First Published on Aug 3, 2018 09:16 am

