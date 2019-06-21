App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Huawei says shipped 100 million smartphones this year as of end-May

Huawei consumer business group's smartphone product line president He Gang revealed the numbers at a launch event in Wuhan, China for its new Nova 5 phone. The phone is powered by Huawei's new 7-nanometre chipset Kirin 810.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Huawei Technologies said on Friday it has shipped 100 million smartphones this year as of May 30.

Huawei has been hit by devastating curbs ordered by Washington, which threatens to cripple its supply chain.

Close
Founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei said on Monday the ban could cost the company $30 billion in revenue this year, and that smartphone sales outside China already dropped 40 percent in the past month.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 03:02 pm

