Huawei plans 6 billion yuan bond issue

Huawei Technologies said in regulatory filings that it plans to issue two tranches of 3 billion yuan ($422 million) bonds, each with three-year maturities.
Huawei says it will use the funds to replenish working capital and invest in core businesses such as ICT infrastructure.No issuance dates were given in the prospectus, which shows Huawei has applied for approval to raise a total of 20 billion yuan in the programme.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 06:00 pm