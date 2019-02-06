App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Huawei offers to launch cyber security centre in Poland

Another Huawei official, also speaking at the conference, said that there is no reason for Poland's government to exclude the Chinese firm from its future 5G network development.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecommunications equipment, offers to launch a cyber security centre in Poland, Tonny Bao, the head of Huawei Polish unit said on February 6.

"We are ready to establish a cyber security center in Poland if authorities accept this as a trusted solution," Bao told a news conference.

Another Huawei official, also speaking at the conference, said that there is no reason for Poland's government to exclude the Chinese firm from its future 5G network development.

In January Poland arrested a Chinese employee of Huawei and a former Polish security official on spying allegations.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Huawei #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.