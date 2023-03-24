 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Huawei makes breakthrough in design tools for 14nm chips

Reuters
Mar 24, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has made breakthroughs in electronic design automation (EDA) tools for chips produced at and above 14-nanometre technology, Caijing financial news magazine reported on Friday, citing a speech by a senior Huawei executive.

Huawei will complete testing on the tools this year, rotating chairman Xu Zhijun said in a speech on Feb 28., Caijing reported. Huawei has developed 78 tools related to chip hardware and software, the report added.

Huawei did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Chips produced at the 14nm level were first introduced in smartphones in the mid-2010s and are two to three generations behind leading-edge technology.