you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Huawei launches foldable phone in China

The much-touted foldable 5G Mate X was originally set for a June launch but Huawei later delayed the launch, saying that it was running certification tests with various carriers.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd launched its foldable 5G Mate X smartphone on Wednesday, starting pre-sales for the device in China on the same day.

Huawei announced the smartphone's launch on its official Weibo account.

Huawei has sold more than 200 million phones in 2019, 64 days earlier than in 2018, it said, citing He Gang, head of Huawei's mobile phone division.

Huawei has sold more than 200 million phones in 2019, 64 days earlier than in 2018, it said, citing He Gang, head of Huawei's mobile phone division.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #China #Huawei #Technology #World News

