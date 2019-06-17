Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei expects sales at $100 billion in 2019, 2020

The firm was put on a US blacklist last month that bars it from doing business with American tech firms.
China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expects sales this year and next year at around $100 billion, its chief executive Ren Zhengfei said on June 17.The firm was put on a US blacklist last month that bars it from doing business with American tech firms.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 12:18 pm