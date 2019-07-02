App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 12:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Huawei awaits US Commerce nod on resuming usage of Google Android

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump softened his stance on the Chinese tech giant, and told G20 summit attendees that the United States will allow expanded sales of US technology supplies to Huawei.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's Huawei said on July 1 it is awaiting guidance from the US Department of Commerce on whether it can resume using Google's Android mobile operating system on upcoming smartphones.

"We acknowledge President Trump's comments related to Huawei over the weekend and will wait for guidance from the Department of Commerce but have nothing further to add at this time," said Tim Danks, Huawei vice president of risk management and partner relations, in response to a reporter's question about its access to the Alphabet Inc Android operating system.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump softened his stance on the Chinese tech giant, and told G20 summit attendees that the United States will allow expanded sales of US technology supplies to Huawei.

Close
But the Commerce Department has not clarified if the decision affects Huawei's access to Google's Android mobile operating system and services that are used in Huawei's smartphones.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 11:52 am

tags #Android #Google #Huawei #Technology #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.