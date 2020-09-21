HSBC, StanChart Hong Kong shares fall after 'FinCEN' leak

HSBC and Standard Chartered's Hong Kong shares fell on Monday after media reports that they and other banks moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over nearly two decades despite red flags about the origins of the money.

BuzzFeed and other media reports were based on leaked suspicious activity reports (SARs) filed by banks and other financial firms with the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen).

HSBC shares in Hong Kong fell as much as 4.4% to HK$29.60, the lowest since May 1995, while StanChart was down as much as 3.8% to HK$35.80, the lowest since May 25 this year. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.4%.

The SARs, which the reports said numbered more than 2,100, were obtained by BuzzFeed News and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and other media organisations.