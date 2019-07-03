App
HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

HP, Dell, other tech firms plan to shift production out of China: Report

HP and Dell are planning to reallocate up to 30% of their notebook production out of China.

Reuters

Several technology companies, including HP Inc, Dell Technologies and Microsoft Corp, are planning to shift substantial production capacity out of China, Nikkei reported on July 3, citing sources.

HP and Dell are planning to reallocate up to 30% of their notebook production out of China, Nikkei said.

Microsoft, Google, Amazon.com Inc, Sony Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd are also looking at moving some of their game console and smart speaker manufacturing out of the country, Nikkei added.

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 03:57 pm

