Howdy Modi: Political leaders who may attend PM Narendra Modi's event in Houston

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Indian-American community at the 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston, Texas, on September 22. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Indian-American community in Houston on September 22 at the 'Howdy Modi!' event. Here are some American leaders who are expected to be in attendance for the extravagant show. (Image: Twitter/@howdymodi) 2/8 US President Donald Trump has confirmed his presence at the event. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 US House Majority Leader and Steny Hoyer (D-MD) is scheduled to speak at the event. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) is expected to attend the event. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is expected to attend the Howdy-Modi event. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 US Representative Al Green (D-TX) is expected to attend the event. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) could be seen among the delegates. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Texas Governor Greg Abbott has is expected to grace the occasion. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 21, 2019 07:45 am