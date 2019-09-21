App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2019 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Howdy Modi: Political leaders who may attend PM Narendra Modi's event in Houston

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Indian-American community at the 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston, Texas, on September 22.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Howdy Modi banner
1/8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Indian-American community in Houston on September 22 at the 'Howdy Modi!' event. Here are some American leaders who are expected to be in attendance for the extravagant show. (Image: Twitter/@howdymodi)

File image
2/8

US President Donald Trump has confirmed his presence at the event. (Image: Reuters)

US House Majority Leader and Steny Hoyer [D-MD] (Image: Reuters)
3/8

US House Majority Leader and Steny Hoyer (D-MD) is scheduled to speak at the event. (Image: Reuters)

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi [D-IL] (Image: Reuters)
4/8

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) is expected to attend the event. (Image: Reuters)

Senator Ted Cruz [R-TX] (Image: Reuters)
5/8

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is expected to attend the Howdy-Modi event. (Image: Reuters)

Rep. Al Green [D-TX] (Image: Reuters)
6/8

US Representative Al Green (D-TX) is expected to attend the event. (Image: Reuters)

U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) is expected to attend the event. (Image: Reuters)
7/8

US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) could be seen among the delegates. (Image: Reuters)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to be present at the event. (Image: Reuters)
8/8

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has is expected to grace the occasion. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 21, 2019 07:45 am

tags #Donald Trump #Howdy Modi #India #Narendra Modi #Slideshow #World News

