How will China fare with COVID? ‘Meaningless’ data clouds the picture

New York Times
Dec 14, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST

China reported 2,291 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, a fraction of the roughly 30,000 new infections a day that the country was reporting before it lifted the mass testing requirement.

The World Health Organization has cheered China's loosening of its zero-Covid policy, which came after hundreds took to the streets across the country to call for greater political freedoms and an end to lockdowns. (Image: AP)

Since China dramatically reversed course and loosened its zero-tolerance approach to COVID last week, Beijing has gone all out to convince the public that it can weather the potential risks of lifting restrictions and still put the world’s second-largest economy back on track.

Its once bleak prognostications have turned downright optimistic: COVID-19 is entering the “last stage” and will soon become a manageable seasonal illness, said one of China’s leading voices on the coronavirus. The virus’ spread will peak in a month, predicted another prominent Chinese epidemiologist. A top state TV news anchor declared that “we are on the road” to ending the crisis, with the latest COVID variants less dangerous and officials saying the country’s medical preparedness will protect against the most catastrophic outcomes.

Despite those assurances, China faces much uncertainty over how the coming months will play out. Information is opaque and unreliable, which will make it difficult to gauge Beijing’s handling of the coming wave of COVID infections. The government’s desire to save face after an embarrassing retreat from its hallmark pandemic policy will only muddy the picture.

Already, there are signs that China is leveraging propaganda to reinforce its message that the situation is under control. And absent a reliable flow of information, businesses and investors from outside the country are left to speculate on just how long it will take for the economy to recover.

Even the most basic question of how many people are infected with COVID in China right now is hard to answer because the government has relaxed mass testing requirements and made reporting at-home test results voluntary.

China reported 2,291 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, a fraction of the roughly 30,000 new infections a day that the country was reporting before it lifted the mass testing requirement. Case numbers are bound to be suppressed even further after China’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday that it would stop reporting asymptomatic infections, which made up the vast majority of positive results in the past.