How Western Goods Reach Russia: A Long Line of Trucks Through Georgia

New York Times
Jan 14, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

With Western sanctions barring many imports, a lot of what Russia needs now travels a slow, crowded truck route through the Caucasus Mountains from Georgia.

Each day, a caravan of trucks stretches for miles along a mountain highway in Georgia, near the border with Russia. Each day, the line seems to get longer.

The trucks wait for days with their cargo — car parts, industrial materials, chemicals, even the paper for tea bags — to cross the frontier on a journey that usually starts in Turkey and ends in Russian towns and cities where Western goods are in high demand.

The war in Ukraine abruptly cut many of Russia’s trade links to Europe, but the country’s economy quickly made adjustments, finding alternative routes for imports. Over the past 10 months, Georgia — a former Soviet republic of 3.6 million that fought its own painful war with Moscow in 2008 — has emerged as a convenient logistics conduit between Russia and the outside world.

The surge in commerce has meant an unexpected boon for truck drivers like Murman Nakashidze, a 48-year-old Georgian who owns a small transportation company of four trucks carrying cargo from Turkey to Russia — everything from electronics to construction materials. After many European companies shut down trade with Moscow, in protest of the war or in adherence to Western sanctions, his business flourished.

His cellphone now beeps relentlessly with requests for him to ferry goods to Russia, for fees that just keep getting higher. “It’s been a war for many, but others are receiving profit,” Nakashidze said. “It is good for us, for the economy, but it is bad for others.”

Acquiring goods through Georgia and neighboring countries like Armenia and Azerbaijan has helped Russia weather the economic storm caused by its invasion of Ukraine. Although some goods are scarce and many Western companies have shuttered their operations, the government says the Russian economy contracted by only around 3% last year.